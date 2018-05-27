Patidar biz meet: Programmes worth Rs 600 cr finalised for non-reserved communities, says deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

On a day when attempts were made in Surendranagar to renew the Patidar agitation seeking reservations in jobs for the Patel community, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, while addressing a gathering of Patidar businessmen in Ahmedabad on Saturday, said the state government had finalised the implementation of programmes to the tune of Rs 600 crore for the non-reserved communities of the state which include the Patidars.

The state government has already created the Gujarat Rajya Bin Anamat Varg Shaishanik ane Arthik Vikas Nigam (Gujarat Non Reservation Category Educational and Financial Development Corporation) and the Gujarat Rajya Bin Anamat Varg Ayog (Gujarat Non-Reservation Category Commission) for rolling out programmes for the unreserved communities in the state who do not get the benefit of reservation. “Today, I am happy to tell you that the primary meetings with the Ayog and Nigam has been completed. The details of who will be benefited and how they will be benefited has been finalised. The coming Wednesday, we will be tabling the programmes during the cabinet meeting for the approval of the chief minister” said Patel at the event where CM Vijay Rupani was also present.

Patel said that once the cabinet grants its approval, Rs 600 crore worth of programmes which include soft loans for education of youths, assistance for starting a business, financial help for farming and self-employment will be provided through both the bodies. These bodies were created by the Gujarat government to satiate the demands of the agitating Patidars. “There was a feeling in the community that the members were not getting many advantages. Respecting this feeling, the government will soon roll out these programmes that our community and others can take advantage of,” Patel added.

On Saturday, both CM Rupani and Nitin Patel launched Global Patidar Business Organisation (GPBO) that is aimed at providing a platform to youths to start new business, skill them for civil services exam and to create 10 lakh jobs by 2026. GPBO which will function as an arm of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Samaj attempts to offer a platform for “rural Patidar youth” and take “equity” in innovative projects launched by youths from the community.

Nitin Patel, while referring to the attempts of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Samaj, said that this new organisation of Patidars based in Ahmedabad will act as a “bridge” between Patidars of Surat, Ahmedabad, north Gujarat and Saurashtra. “It will create one single platform for the community,” he said. Gagjibhai Suthariya, president of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Samaj, asked the businessmen present at the event to “invest in youth power”.

“Sardardham is doing the job of the government…. Only 8-10 of jobs are government jobs and so our effort is to create entrepreneurs,” Suthariya told the gathering where businesses representing the ceramic industry of Morbi, the diamond sector of Surat and real estate developers from Ahmedabad were present.

“The attempt is to create a network of one lakh youths who are expected to gather in Ahmedabad on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in October 31,” Suthariya added.

