Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader attacked, supporters protest in Surat

Patidars stages protest outside Kapodara police station after PAAS leader Alpesh Katheria was attacked. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational) Patidars stages protest outside Kapodara police station after PAAS leader Alpesh Katheria was attacked. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational)

Patidars gheraoed Kapodara police station in Surat late Monday evening after three men attacked Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti co-convenor Alpesh Katheria with a knife. There were also reports of two government buses being ransacked by protesting youths.

According to the police, Katheria had received a call in the evening when he was at his house in Nana Varachha area. On receiving the call, he reached the main gate of the house where he had an argument with two youths, identified as Abhi Jira and Dattu Kutchi, who were accompanied by three others. “Soon Abhi attacked Alpesh with knife on his back and forehead, while others beat him up. On seeing locals approaching, they fled,” said a police officer.

Sources said that after taking primary medical aid, Alpesh and other PAAS members reached Kapodara police station and lodged a complaint against Abhi Jira, Dattu Kutchi and others.

As the news of the attack on Alpesh spread, a large number of Patidar youths came out on the streets of Surat to protest. They blocked roads and attacked two city buses. As the situation turned violent, police swung into action and started patrolling the area.

“We have dispersed the mob and the situation is under control. The quarrel between Katheria and Abhi was over lending a video camera on rent. We have registered a case and started the investigation. We will arrest the accused soon,” said Kapodara Inspector R L Dave.

