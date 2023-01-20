‘Self-styled Hindutva activist’ held for threatening against ‘Pathaan’ release

A self-styled Hindutva activist was arrested Thursday after a video surfaced in which he can be seen threatening the cinema owners against the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan across theatres in Gujarat.

According to the Ahmedabad crime branch, the cyber cell arrested Sunny Girishkumar Shah, 33, for the video that could “hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus and Muslims”. The accused, a resident of the Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad, has been running a cafe for the last four months.

The arrest came a day after Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi assured protection to multiplexes that were facing threats from the Bajrang Dal against the release of the film in the state.

The accused has been also running an organisation named ‘Hindu Rakt Parishad’ for the past four years promoting Hindu religion and culture on social media.

According to the FIR based on the complaint filed by unarmed Lok Rakshak Dal jawan Amit Ganpatbhai Patni, the social media cell found the video when monitoring various platforms. “On January 17, Sunny Girishkumar Shah (alias Tauji), through Divya Bhaskar news media, put out this video issuing threats against screening the film ‘Pathaan’ and thus, hurting sentiments of Hindus and Muslims, and causing damage to theatre owners”.

Shah allegedly said on video that he would not mind being called a “Hindu terrorist” for the same.

Inspector Rana told this paper, “The video was made viral through the Divya Bhaskar Media platform”. Cyber crime police station inspector PV Rana said Shah will be presented before the magistrate of a local court on Friday.

He has been booked under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise)153 B (1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration, by words either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise), 505 (1) b (statements conducing to public mischief- with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation).