Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

‘Pathaan’ release: Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi assures protection to multiplexes

The Bajrang Dal has been protesting against the release of the film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and had vandalised its posters in a multiplex in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

A still from Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday assured protection to multiplexes on the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ later this month.

Neeraj Ahuja, general manager of Wide Angle Multiplex, which is a part of the Gujarat Multiplex Association, told The Indian Express, “We had written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday and to the state home minister Sanghavi earlier on the threats received by the theatre owners in Gujarat from various groups and demanded protection from such groups. So, we met the minister who has instructed police chiefs of cities and districts to provide protection to the theatres.”

Read |Unnecessary comments, like those on films, overshadow our hard work: PM Modi

The Bajrang Dal has been protesting against the release of the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, and had earlier this month vandalised its posters in a multiplex in Ahmedabad.

The association, which has 200 members, is presided by Manu Patel, the chairman of the Wide Angle Multiplex. Apart from INOX, no other national multiplex chain is part of the association in Gujarat.

According to Ahuja, various groups have been threatening the theatre owners and staff to not screen the movie. “If they have any objection, they can meet or convey that to the government, why are they threatening us? We only screen those movies which are approved or certified by the government (Central Board of Film Certification). If not that, we should be given protection by the government,” said Ahuja.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 17:17 IST
