scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Patel’s AEPL employed key accused Hooch tragedy: Lookout notice against Sameer Patel as he misses summons

Patel is also the vice-chariman of the Bet Devsthan Samiti (BDS), a religious trust that manages the Dwarkadhish Mukhya Mandir on the Bet Dwarka island.

Written by Gopal Kateshiya, Vaibhav Jha | Rajkot/ahmedabad |
Updated: August 3, 2022 2:11:29 am
Hooch tragedy, hooch death case, Sameer Patel, Ahmedabad latest news, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Indian ExpressAs per investigations so far, the key accused—an Amos employee—‘stole’ methanol from the godown of Amos Enterprise Private Limited (AEPL), a company run by Patel in Ahmedabad, and supplied it to local bootleggers for brewing the poisonous country liquor. (file)

Days after his methanol-producing unit in Ahmedabad was sealed following the alleged hooch tragedy in which 42 persons were killed, a lookout notice has been issued Tuesday against Sameer Patel, owner of Amos Corporation, after he failed to appear despite multiple police summons.

Patel is also the vice-chariman of the Bet Devsthan Samiti (BDS), a religious trust that manages the Dwarkadhish Mukhya Mandir on the Bet Dwarka island.

“After Samir Patel was sent multiple summons to present himself for questioning, he did not reply to the summons. So, a team was sent to his residence Monday. However, he was found to be absconding. We fear that he might try to flee the country. So, after informing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a lookout notice has been issued against him at the behest of Gujarat Police. He has not been named as an accused in any of the three FIRs filed in the chemical-poisoning deaths case,” a senior police official investigating the alleged hooch tragedy told The Indian Express.

As per investigations so far, the key accused—an Amos employee—‘stole’ methanol from the godown of Amos Enterprise Private Limited (AEPL), a company run by Patel in Ahmedabad, and supplied it to local bootleggers for brewing the poisonous country liquor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

Sameer Patel could not be reached for comments.

“I heard his name being discussed in the media in connection with the hooch tragedy and dialled Patel to enquire as to what was going on. He told me that he was also trying to figure out as to how it (methanol) made its way out of his factory and he was running hither and thither to get clues,” Hemantsinh Vadher, one of the 14 trustees of BDS, told this paper last week.

BDS was set up in 1959 to manage the affairs of Dwarkadhish temple, believed to be the residence of Lord Krishna, as well as 39 other temples on the Bet Dwarka island located off Okha town in Devbhumi Dwarka district. Trustees of the temple board are appointed by the Jamnagar district judge on recommendations of the state government.

Son of Nalin Patel who served as a minister in the Madhavsinh Solanki government, Sameer is a promoter of Amos Enterprise Limited (AEL) and the former vice-president of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). He was appointed a trustee on the temple board in 2012. He was re-appointed on the board after he completed his first five-year tenure and in 2019, he was elected the vice-chairman of the board, while the then state energy minister Saurabh Patel was elected the chairman.
“I know him for the past many years and he has been rendering social service for quite some time. As per police, methanol was stolen from his godown and he should not be subjected to media trial,” Saurabh Patel said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Ahmedabad businessmen Umang Shah and Anuj Mehta are also among the trustees of the board.
The godown at Piplaj in Ahmedabad’s Daskroi taluka from where 600 litres of methanol was allegedly stolen is owned by Amos Corporation—AEPL’s chemical trading division. The company’s website lists public-sector enterprises such as Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC) and Indian Potash Limited (IPL), among its business associates.

Vadher, a 75-year-old resident of Bet Dwarka, said a lot of projects took off after Patel joined the board.

“The temple lacked basic facilities for devotees. After he joined the board, the board managed to persuade the government to shift a school adjoining the temple to another location to clear land for the proposed Rs 15 crore Yatri Nivas (inn). He also got land for the proposed quarters for the State Reserve Police personnel who guard the temple. Until a few years ago, I would have to donate a lot of fodder to the temple gaushala as it did not have funds. But that stopped with Patel’s appointment,” said Vadher, adding, the temple board is in the process of constructing a new gaushala.

Dinesh Badiyani, who has been serving as an accountant of the temple board for the past four decades, said Patel played a key role in completing the renovation of the temple at a cost of Rs 6 crore, of which around Rs 4 crore came from the state government.

However, a few tirth pandits at Bet Dwarka are not happy about Patel’s style of functioning. “He started running the temple in the style of a company CEO with little respect to traditions and tirth pandits,” said a tirth pandit.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

There are around 90 families of Gugali Brahmins in Bet Dwarka. The temple board shares 40 per cent of the donation offered by devotees with the Gugali brahmins or tirth pandits.

More from Ahmedabad

However, the board directly employs around 100 persons. “Despite administrators doing good work, some vested interests are defaming them while showing scant respect to the importance of the temple in context of Bet Dwarka where Hindu residents are a minority,” said Vadher, who was elected to Jamnagar district panchayat in 1990s on a BJP ticket.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:02:40 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

5

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement