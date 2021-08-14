Patel remembers Savarkar, stresses on preserving ancient Indian culture, Hindu dharma and democracy

Speaking on the eve of the 75th year of independence at Godhra on Saturday, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel stressed that Indians must keep alive the “ancient Indian culture, our Hindu dharma and our Indian democracy,” while reminiscing Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Savarkar.

“Many were martyred in our freedom struggle. Many accepted death by hanging. Veer Savarkar underwent kaala paani punishment. They wrote history. We are independent, free citizens today, but we must not forget our martyrs and must not let our coming generations to forget them either. We know that countries that forget their history or their ancient culture, that country, or civilisation is ruined. Our great ancient culture, our Hindu dharma, our Indian democracy must be kept alive.”

Meanwhile, cautioning citizens not to put their guard down when it comes to Covid-19, Patel hailed the “leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Since the past 1.5 years there has been no talk apart from Covid-19… print, electronic, all media and everyone was discussing coronavirus and when we will be freed of it. Fortunately under the foresighted leadership of Narendra Modi and his decisions, be it lockdown or unlock, ensuing the repatriation of migrant labourers, giving vaccines for free of cost to crores of citizens of the country, giving five kilograms of rations free of cost — all have been done by the Central government under the leadership of Modi saheb and the Gujarat government under the leadership of Vijay Rupani.”

“On August 7, it was five years since Vijaybhai as CM and I as deputy CM took oath and with the cooperation of Gujarat’s janta, lakhs of BJP karyakartas and others, we completed the tenure successfully. Cyclone came, Covid-19 came, many questions were asked, with cooperation from our citizens, doctors and paramedical staff, our ‘corona warriors’, police force, frontline workers, we have managed to now report the least number of daily cases across the country…”

“…We have started installing oxygen plants across the state now… Our health department is trying to ensure that Godhra medical college is started at the earliest… I want to make clear that Covid-19 cases have declined but it is not gone. We should not be fearless and adhere to norms…”