Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) raided a number of stores of Patanjali products across the city on Monday. (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor/File) Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) raided a number of stores of Patanjali products across the city on Monday. (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor/File)

The solid waste management department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) raided a number of stores of Patanjali products across the city on Monday for using plastics below 40 microns thickness. The department director Harshadrai Solanki said that the chain was warned about the violation a week ago but they did not take it seriously.

