Know Your City: Gujarat invites visitors on heritage walk along Patan, home to one of UNESCO’s world heritage sites

On World Heritage Day on April 18, nearly 100 people were taken on a heritage walk along across the town of Patan in north Gujarat — an experiment that the district administration wants to make a permanent feature in this ancient capital city, located 125 kms from Ahmedabad.

Home to one of the four UNESCO World heritage sites in Gujarat, Patan was founded in 745 AD by Vanraj Chavda on the banks of the mythical river Saraswati and it enjoyed the privileged status as the capital of Gujarat for about 600 years (till 1411 AD — the foundation year of Ahmedabad). The district which was carved out of Mehsana and Banaskantha in 1997, used to be a part of the Baroda state ruled by the Gaekwads, and the Babi dynasty, according to a Gujarat government website.

Known for Rani Ki Vav (Queen’s step well) which was added to the UNESCO heritage list in 2014, Patan is also famous for its double ikat weave sarees called the Patola. The stepwell, is a memorial to Rani Udaymati, wife of the 11th century king Bhimdev Solanki and is an architectural marvel.

Visuals from the Patan heritage walk. (Express Photo) Visuals from the Patan heritage walk. (Express Photo)

However, the heritage walk was conceived with the motive of going beyond these. Plotted along 11 sites, the walk included the Trikam Barot ni Vav, Panchasara Jain Temple, Chindiya Darwaza, Aghara Darwaza, Sahastraling Lake, Bhadrakali Temple and so on, covered in around one-and-a-half hours. Organised by the district administration and the Patan municipality, district collector Supreet Singh Gulati plans to make this a regular feature.

With this heritage walk, Patan joins the league of heritage centres of Gujarat like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Sidhpur, Morbi, Somnath, Bhuj where heritage walks were launched earlier.

The heritage walk and its brochure has been designed by a private group – Historical and Cultural Research Centre (HCRC) – that also runs a magazine Atulya Varso (Incomparable Heritage) devoted to heritage conservation.

Kapil Thakar from HCRC says that the heritage walk was conceptualised while considering the fact that when Ahmedabad, whose architecture was inspired by Patan, has a heritage walk, why could the latter not have one.

“Patan has many heritage spots. While Ahmedabad was founded in 1411, Patan existed even in 10th and 11th century. Patan had landmarks like Lal Darwaja, Manek Chowk, Bhadrakali Mata Mandir, and residential pols. And all those features are now famous landmarks of Ahmedabad city. So, we designed this heritage walk after conducting a survey to make it tourist friendly,” says Thakar.

Thakar adds that there are many places of Gujarat like Rajkot, Sidhpur, Morbi, Somnath, Bhuj etc. where heritage walks were launched, but could not be sustained.

“So, we are making efforts to make the one in Patan which can be self sustained,” he further adds.

Speaking with The Indian Express about the reasons behind designing this heritage walk, Gulati says, “I have been here (as Patan Collector) for more than a year. Wherever you go in the city, there is heritage everywhere. It is a town which is 1200 years old and has history which is even older. Many of the places of Ahmedabad are named after what was there in Patan. People know about Rani ki Vav in Patan, the world heritage site. So, mostly when people come here they only see Rani ki Vav and Patola is the other attraction for people here. The idea was to highlight that Patan is not just Rani ki Vav or Patola.”

Patan is home to several heritage sites, including Rani ki Vav, a world heritage site. (Express Photo) Patan is home to several heritage sites, including Rani ki Vav, a world heritage site. (Express Photo)

“I floated an idea and one or two interested officers, some corporators and Atulya Varso magazine they joined along with it. The ground work was done by these people,” Gulati adds.

About the process of designing the route of the walk and larger potential of Patan as a heritage spot, Gulati says, “We identified a route which can be covered in one and a half hours or so and in that 12 historical sites were identified, heritage oriented sites which could be covered. And I myself know if we try to go for a longer or motorable distance, there will be another 40-50 sites within the city or on the outskirts of it which can be made popular among tourists which will give growth impetus to the city and which will help us conserve our heritage as well. So, that was the basic idea, if it happens in Ahmedabad, why can’t we have something in Patan which has even richer heritage and older connection. That is when the team got together.”

The Patan Collector says that although the heritage walk was was held on April 18, they are trying to make it a regular feature of the town in future in coordination with Patan municipality.

President of Patan municipality Smita Patel says, “The idea behind this walk is to spread awareness about the heritage existing in the town. It is to let people, specially children, know and stay aware about the same. It was an idea of Collector and team of Atulya Varso.”

Gulati says that the objective and larger goal behind this heritage walk is to make it self sustained in long run and to bring tourism and hotel industry to this important cultural spot of Gujarat.

Gulati says, “Making the heritage walk self sustained is the objective. But that is a very long term goal where we will be requesting the government as well. If you develop this area properly and let us say the tourist can come for 5-6 hours then there is incentive that they stay for the night. So then you will have hotel and tourism industry coming in the city. So that is the vision.”

“(Instead of) Just going back with Rani ki Vav and Patola experience, let people be here for much more time. Prefer a night stay here, may be go to the Sidhpur next day. So, that is a bigger concept. That we develop it as a heritage and tourism city, both Patan and Sidhpur. It is just an idea right now. Heritage walk is the first thing we thought of. Lets do this first and then lets build up on it.”