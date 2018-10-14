Follow Us:
Patan Cong leader held ‘for posting hate messages against migrants on FB’

Patan District Congress Committee president Babuji Thakor, when asked about the arrest of Rathod, said,: “He is a small time worker of the Congress party. He was earlier in the BJP but joined the Congress on the eve of 2017 Assembly elections’’.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: October 14, 2018 3:41:50 am
The Cyber Cell of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch arrested a Congress leader from Patan district for allegedly spreading hate messages against migrant workers in the wake of the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district.

With this arrest, the cyber cell till Saturday has arrested a total of 45 accused. Cyber Cell police inspector J S Gedam told The Sunday Express that his team arrested Sumit Rathod, 28, from Patan on Friday late night for allegedly spreading hate messages through Facebook.

Gedam said: “Rathod claims himself as Patan district spokesperson of Congress and has uploaded a certificate also on his Facebook account.” The certificate on Rathod’s Facebook shows that he attended a “two-day district level political training conducted by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).” The certificate has been signed by GPCC president Amit Chvada.

Patan District Congress Committee president Babuji Thakor, when asked about the arrest of Rathod, said,: “He is a small time worker of the Congress party. He was earlier in the BJP but joined the Congress on the eve of 2017 Assembly elections’’. Thakor described the arrest of Rathod as “political stunt of BJP’’ to malign the Congress. Rathod, according to Thakor, is a real estate dealer.

Gadam said that with the arrest of Rathod, a total of 45 persons have been arrested for spreading rumours and hate messages against non-Gujaratis.

