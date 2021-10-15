Patan: 2 killed in hit-and-run incident

Two persons were killed in a hit-and-run incident when a speeding jeep ran over people sleeping inside a slum in Anavada area of Patan on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 am on Thursday when an unidentified driver lost control over the vehicle and the jeep entered a slum area located adjacent to the main road and mowed down people sleeping outside their homes. According to police, the accused driver then fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

The deceased have been identified as Dilawar Baloch (60) and Shaista Saiyyad (20), both residents of the slum locality.

“The victims were sleeping on cots outside their houses when a speeding Compass Jeep lost control and entered the slum locality and hit multiple people. All victims were rushed to nearby hospital where Dilawar and Shaista were declared brought dead while two others are also injured,” said a senior police official at A division police station.

“We have made teams to nab the accused driver who fled the spot and an FIR will be registered at Patan A division police station,” the official added.