Pastor detained for ‘stalking minor girl, sharing her photos’

The complainant added, He used to say that he loves me and demanded my private pictures. (Representational)

A pastor employed at a church in Ahmedabad was detained on Tuesday for allegedly stalking a 16-year-old girl and sharing her private pictures, as per a complaint filed by the girl.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) was filed on Monday night, under Indian Penal Code sections 354D for stalking, 354C for dissemination of victim’s pictures to third person without her consent and 506 for criminal intimidation along with sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl, a class 11 student, stated in her complaint, “On December 25 last year, I visited a church… where the pastor asked me to call my parents to church next time. Later, the pastor kept on calling my parents and one day, they organised a religious ceremony at our house.

Later, on the pretext of speaking to my father, the pastor used to call on his number and talk to me…”

The complainant added, “He used to say that he loves me and demanded my private pictures. He also started doing video calls to my phone and made obscene demands. He threatened me that if I revealed it to my father then he will circulate my private pictures. Almost a fortnight ago, one of my relatives contacted my father and said that he received an obscene picture of mine. Later my father received another obscene picture of mine on his phone and asked me about it. It was then that I told him about the pastor.”

“The accused was picked up from his residence… we will arrest him after his Covid test,” police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd