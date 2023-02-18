scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Passport Seva Kendras to increase number of appointments

The applicants can reschedule or prepone their appointments.

Appointments for Passport Mela will be opened shortly, stated an official release Saturday. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Passport Seva Kendras to increase number of appointments
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In view of the high demand for passport services and to reduce the waiting period for an appointment, the Regional Passport Office in Ahmedabad has decided to increase the number of daily appointments at various Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras falling under it from February 20.

The additional appointments will be available for new applicants as well as for those who have already booked their appointments for other dates. Applicants can book their appointments on the Passport Seva Portal, i.e., http://www.passportindia.gov.in.

Passport Melas will also be held at Passport Seva Kendras in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot on February 25 and March 4.

Appointments for Passport Mela will be opened shortly, stated an official release Saturday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
More from Ahmedabad

The applicants can reschedule or prepone their appointments.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 22:34 IST
Next Story

Aston Villa boss Unai emery rebukes keeper Emiliano Martinez for leaving goal empty

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close