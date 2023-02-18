Passport Seva Kendras to increase number of appointments

In view of the high demand for passport services and to reduce the waiting period for an appointment, the Regional Passport Office in Ahmedabad has decided to increase the number of daily appointments at various Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras falling under it from February 20.

The additional appointments will be available for new applicants as well as for those who have already booked their appointments for other dates. Applicants can book their appointments on the Passport Seva Portal, i.e., http://www.passportindia.gov.in.

Passport Melas will also be held at Passport Seva Kendras in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot on February 25 and March 4.

Appointments for Passport Mela will be opened shortly, stated an official release Saturday.

The applicants can reschedule or prepone their appointments.