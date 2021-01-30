Passport Scam: Accused absconding for 10 years held

According to ATS officials, Ali Asgar Abbas 'Plumber', a native of Lal Bazar in Bharuch, was held from his residence on Friday, shortly after he arrived from South Africa. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 39-year-old accused from Bharuch on Friday who had allegedly absconded to African countries for the past 10 years after obtaining Indian passport through fake documents.

According to ATS officials, Ali Asgar Abbas ‘Plumber’, a native of Lal Bazar in Bharuch, was held from his residence on Friday, shortly after he arrived from South Africa.

“Back in 2010, the ATS had arrested one Mohhamad Hanif from Bharuch who had obtained Indian passport by submitting fake school leaving certificate of one Yuvak Mandal High School. In that case, Hanif revealed to us that the main conspirator behind the racket was Ali Asgar who had absconded to South Africa using his passport obtained with dubious certificates,” said an ATS official.

“For 10 years, the accused lived in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi countries in Africa and did the business of grocery stores and electronic stores. We recently received a tip that after spending a decade in Africa, the accused has returned to his native place in Bharuch recently after which a team arrested him. Further investigation is going on,” the official said.