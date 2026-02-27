Passport offices, post offices in Gujarat checked after bomb threat e-mail

The General Post Office (GPO) of Gujarat in the city was also evacuated and checked by the police as a precautionary measure. (Express photo)

Post offices across Gujarat, especially in districts where the premises also host Passport Seva Kendras, were on Friday checked by police, dog squads and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) after a bomb threat email was received by the Regional Passport Offices in the state.

While there is an independent RPO in Ahmedabad, the General Post Office (GPO) of Gujarat in the city was also evacuated and checked by the police as a precautionary measure.

The email came at 10.45 am stating ‘Your passport office will be blasted today’. (Express photo) The email came at 10.45 am stating ‘Your passport office will be blasted today’. (Express photo)

The bomb threat email stated that ‘Cyanide filled RDX IEDs procured from Pakistan planted in all your city’s RPO office premises,’ asking those be evacuated by 12:15 pm.