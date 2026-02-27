Passport offices, post offices in Gujarat checked after bomb threat e-mail

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Post offices across Gujarat, especially in districts where the premises also host Passport Seva Kendras, were on Friday checked by police, dog squads and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) after a bomb threat email was received by the Regional Passport Offices in the state.
While there is an independent RPO in Ahmedabad, the General Post Office (GPO) of Gujarat in the city was also evacuated and checked by the police as a precautionary measure.
The bomb threat email stated that ‘Cyanide filled RDX IEDs procured from Pakistan planted in all your city’s RPO office premises,’ asking those be evacuated by 12:15 pm.
Chief Postmaster General of Gujarat Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar told The Indian Express, “Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) are being run in 19 of our premises in Gujarat. This morning, an email was forwarded to us by the Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Surat. While there was nothing specific regarding post offices therein, as a matter of caution, we reported the matter to the police and asked our field offices to inform local police stations. The police authorities took requisite action.”
Surat Regional Passport Officer K N Santhakumar said, “We came across the email at 10.45 am stating ‘Your passport office will be blasted today’. We immediately contacted the Surat police department. Till 10.30 am we were continuing taking the applicants who arrived as per the appointment. The police reached our office with sniffer dogs and a bomb disposal squad. The entire building was evacuated and later checks were carried out. It lasted for over three hours. The cops checked on the terrace and also at the parking areas, but nothing suspicious was found. All the pending applicants were sent home.”
He added, “After three hours, only staffers were allowed. Now we will issue new appointments to the remaining applicants. Our regular routine dealing with the applicants starts from Saturday onwards.”
