Passes resolution at ABPS RSS urges for ‘Bharat-centric’ models of employment

Urging for “Bharat-centric models” of employment generation, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sunday passed a resolution to promote work opportunities towards creating a self-reliant India.

"ABPS calls upon the citizens to work on Bharat-centric models of employment generation to strengthen the economy and achieve sustainable and holistic

development,” the resolution passed on the concluding day of the three-day national meeting of the RSS stated.

The resolution also emphasised the values to be imbibed in the work culture. “The ABPS urges upon all sections of the society to establish a healthy work culture based on our eternal values catalysing the whole effort of promoting various types of work opportunities so that Bharat regains its rightful place on the world economic front”.

Later, addressing the media, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said rehabilitation is largely required in the twin areas of education and employment. “From an employment perspective, there is a huge requirement in the country. There is an economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government tried to address this and there were efforts from the society as well. We have passed the resolution in this reference,” Hosabale said. To make India self-reliant, the government schemes should join hand-in-hand with social work. The resolution also talked about encouraging entrepreneurial skills.

“Our manufacturing sector, which has a high (employment generation) potential, requires to be bolstered. It can also reduce our dependence on imports. An environment conducive to encouraging entrepreneurship should be created by educating and counselling people, especially youth, so that they can come out of the mentality of seeking only jobs. Similar entrepreneurial spirit also needs to be fostered among women, village folks and people from remote and tribal areas,” it stated calling on educationists, industry and community leaders, social organisations, and other institutions for their effective participation.

The resolution also acknowledged that many successful models of employment generation, on the lines of the Bharatiya Economic Model, already exist in various parts of the country. “They have also taken into account local specialities, talents and requirements. At many such places, entrepreneurs, businessmen, micro-finance institutions, self-help groups and voluntary organisations have initiated endeavours in the areas of value-added products, cooperative sector, direct marketing of local products and skill development, etc,” the resolution stated, further adding that these initiatives should be replicated at places wherever required.

“Certain educational and industrial institutions have contributed in employment generation efforts in a significant way… Efforts to inculcate the spirit of ‘Swadeshi and self-reliance’ in the society would give the right impetus to the above initiatives,” it read.

On migration and reverse migration witnessed during the pandemic, Hosabale said, “…we have an Indian economic model that should be in accordance with the environment, where less energy consumption, small and rural enterprise should be given emphasis. Otherwise, there is migration. We have already seen last year the problems faced due to migration in huge numbers. There should be sincere efforts to make a self-reliant India and inculcate the spirit of Swadeshi would give the right impetus to these initiatives,” the Sar-karyawah said.

“Thrust must be given to Bharatiya economic model that is human-centric, labour intensive, eco-friendly and lays stress on decentralisation and equitable distribution of benefits and augments village economy, microscale, small scale and agro-based industries,” the resolution passed at the ABPS meeting — the highest decision-making body of the RSS — stated. “Areas such as rural employability, unorganised sector employment, employment to women and their overall participation in the economy need to be boosted. Efforts are essential to adopt new technologies and soft skills appropriate to our societal conditions,” it added.

The resolution also stressed the need for a proactive role by the society to harness work opportunities to mitigate the overall employment challenge.

On the education sector that requires rehabilitation in view of the pandemic impact, Hosabale said the RSS have taken initiatives to provide tuition classes on many subjects for many who lost two years due to economic and other reasons and were deprived of education.

