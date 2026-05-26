Passengers from Ebola-affected African countries being screened at airport, isolation wards set up

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There is not a single case of Ebola virus in India at present, citizens do not need to panic at all, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Monday after a review meeting in Gandhinagar.
“The entire team of the Health Department has been well-organised to strictly follow the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) given by the Centre,” he said.
A statement from the health department said, “Cases of Ebola virus are being seen in countries like Congo, Uganda and South Sudan in Africa. In this regard, an important review meeting of the senior officials of the Health Department was held today at Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Minister Praful Pansheriya. In this meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the state’s preparedness and advance planning.”
The Health Minister was quoted as saying, “The state’s Health Department is keeping a special eye on the passengers coming from the most affected African countries. Intensive screening of all passengers coming from Uganda, Congo and South Sudan is being done at the Ahmedabad International Airport from 06:00 pm to 10:00 am. This screening is only for passengers coming from affected African countries, there is no cause for concern for passengers from other countries.”
As part of the advance preparation to meet any emergency situation, a 32-bed ward has been made operational at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and a 10-bed ward at Surat Civil Hospital, which are designated apex hospitals. In addition, a 60-bed isolation ward and special arrangements have been made at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad for the treatment of suspected patients.
The statement said, “If any passenger is found to be suspicious, the state government is fully prepared to start his treatment immediately as per the guidelines of the Government of India.”
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