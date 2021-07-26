Parul University student dies by suicide: Police

The student who moved in to the apartment just three days ago was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the apartment, police said. (Representational image)

A 20-year-old computer engineering student of Parul University allegedly died by suicide at his rented apartment on Waghodia Road.

According to officials of Panigate police station, which has lodged a case of accidental death, the deceased, Yash Patel, who hails from Himmatnagar district, arrived in the city just a few days ago as classes resumed at Parul University after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The student who moved in to the apartment just three days ago was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the apartment, police said.

An officer of Panigate police station said, “We have not recovered any suicide note but we have seized his mobile phone, which we will examine after due procedure and permission from the court. We are gathering statements of the broker, through whom he had rented the apartment. He seems to have taken the drastic step Sunday night.”

The body has been sent for postmortem and reports are awaited. Patel’s family members who arrived in Vadodara will record their statement with police.