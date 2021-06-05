Parts of Gujarat get showers; IMD says moderate rainfall till Monday

Several parts of Gujarat witnessed rainfall due to pre-monsoon activity Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of thunderstorm accompanied with moderate rainfall in all the districts of South Gujarat and districts of North Gujarat till Monday.

While rainfall occurred at isolated places in Saurashtra region and Ahmedabad, weather was dry over Kutch Friday. Ahmedabad city received moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in most parts towards Friday night.

“Owing to pre-monsoon activity, parts of Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Sabarkantha and districts of Saurashtra will witness thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall for a few days,” said Manorama Mohanty regional director of Ahmedabad centre of meteorological department.

IMD’s weather forecast for Saturday states, “Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph accompanied with light to moderate rain very likely at isolated places in all districts of South Gujarat, in districts of North Gujarat namely Ahmedabad, Anand, Aravalli, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panchmahal Sabarkantha, Patan and Mehsana along with districts of Saurashtra namely Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad Surendranagar and Rajkot.”

On the onset of monsoon in Gujarat, Mohanty said, “The exact date will be clear in a couple of days.”

Temperatures recorded across the state also reported a dip Friday. The highest maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Surendranagar followed by Kandla Port at 40.6 degrees Celsius and Rajkot 40.1 degrees Celsius. Remaining all centres recorded temperatures below 40 degree Celsius.