Parts of Amreli and Bhavnagar receive pre-monsoon showers

Parts of Amreli and Bhavnagar districts experienced mild showers even as the state awaits the southwest monsoon after a scorching May. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall across the state this week.

According to the district flood control room, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds were reported from Lathi, Amreli Savarkundla and Rajula talukas of Amreli as well as parts of the adjoining Gariyadhar taluka of Bhavnagar district. The control room added that 46 millimetres or around two inches of rainfall was reported from Lathi taluka in eastern part of Amreli district.

Rain was reported from Vanda and nearby villages in Savarkundla taluka as well as in Mota Agariya village in coastal Rajula taluka.

“However, there are no reports of any rain-related accident,” an officer of the control room said.

Jesar and Vallabhipur talukas of Bhavnagar district also received light showers Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Saurashtra’s Surendranagar, Rajkot, Botad, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts and north Gujarat region’s Banaskantha and Ahmedabad districts on Wednesday.

The rest of the state will continue to experience dry and hot weather, the IMD forecast issued Tuesday said. Generally, the south-west monsoon hits Gujarat coast around mid-June and covers the entire state by the end of June.

“As pre-monsoon activity for next 4-5 days, districts of Saurashtra including Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar and southern districts too will receive light rainfall,” said IMD regional director Manorama Mohanty. The normal date of onset of southwest monsoon in Gujarat is June 15. However, the state reported arrival of southwest monsoon in its southern parts of Valsad on June 9 last year, nearly five days earlier.

This year, so far, there is no forecast of monsoon onset for at least 3-4 days, said Mohanty.

As per the IMD forecast till June 12, “Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha and Ahmedabad; in the district of Saurashtra namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Botad, Amreli and Bhavnagar. Light to moderate rain very likely in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Valsad and Navsari.”

This is expected to result in a dip in temperatures. On Tuesday, Ahmedabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. Other centres with high temperatures were Gandhinagar at 41.6, Surendranagar 40.7, Deesa 40.6, Vadodara 40.2 and Amreli at 40 degrees Clesius.