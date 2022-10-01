Partition a tragedy, says Jaishankar; credits PM Modi for combating terrorism

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, on Saturday, said that if not for the “tragedy of the partition”, India could have been the largest country in the world. Speaking of India’s foreign policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar said that India had been able to “make the world understand” the real meaning of ‘terrorism’.

Jaishankar, who was interacting with students of MS University at Sayaji Nagar Gruh in Vadodara at the ‘Rising India and the World: Foreign Policy in the Modi Era’ event said, “The tragedy of the partition is that India would have been the largest country in the world but for the partition… It has created a problem for what was once Indian. The best way of realising the dream of Sardar Patel is for India to be confident and successful and come to terms with this India… We have to stop policies that have been harmful for the country. There is one leader, who has the thought process of Sardar Patel and is realising the vision of Sardar Patel, and who has the same confidence as Sardar Patel — you know who it is.”

Jaishankar said that India has used its “foreign diplomacy” ties with countries to source “cheaper” oils since the Russia-Ukraine war. “In the last few months, due to the Ukraine conflict, the prices of crude oil have doubled from Rs 50-60 per barrel to Rs 120 per barrel… There was a lot of pressure on us to buy from one country or not… But it was the personal view of the PM and the government that we should do what was best for our country… About 40% of our country uses sunflower oil that comes from Ukraine. So, we had to also find another source for cooking oil and because the demand for oil had gone up, Indonesia had also imposed a ban on export. We went all across the world. Today, we are bringing oil from Argentina and Brazil. When PM met the President of Argentina, he told him that we can be long-term partners and so you must give us a good deal.”

The Minister said that the foreign policies of the Modi-led Union government had helped “secure India” in a better way. Jaishankar said, “Look at the North East, where terrorism has reduced to such an extent. It is because we were able to do a land boundary agreement with Bangladesh.. The separatist militants of the North East were not able to get escape routes. Because we were able to do this agreement, we have been able to secure our state… We were able to make the world understand that terrorism is not politics or foreign diplomacy (of a country). It is terrorism….You know what kind of tension we have with China but the world understands our viewpoint because they know which country has done what. A big impact of foreign policies is seen in the security of the country –in the last eight years, we have been able to secure our country to a big extent.”

Further replying to a question on Pakistan, Jaishankar crediting Modi for combating terrorism said, ” It was after Mumbai (2008 attacks) that it came to be believed that it is unacceptable. Very few countries respond to terrorism like the way India does because we have suffered for so many years.”

About evacuating 20000 students from Ukraine, he said, “The stranded students returned in 90 flights. It is not an easy task. PM was monitoring personally despite being in an election campaign. But diplomacy is about making personal relations. … He (Modi) could call Russia and ask them to stop firing so that our citizens could come out safely from Kharkiv.”

About vaccines, Jaishankar said, “We are all ‘Made in India’ vaccinated while the PM was ‘Invented in India’ vaccinated. You will be surprised that the supply chain of vaccination is so complicated that companies from about 300-400 countries will supply raw materials and it will be integrated. So if the supply chain of other countries does not work for us, we will not be able to produce vaccination. At that time (2021), Mansukh Mandaviya was working on this subject… PM Modi spoke to US President and made him understand that you have got enough production for your (US) needs, so Us should not stop the supply chain to India and other countries. I travelled to US with a big file with details of every company… The US has a Defence Act and it was enforced on companies, which prohibits export due to the Act. So, India was the first country to be exempted from the Act. So, we did not face any interruptions in our vaccine programmes… We also had other shortcomings in the beginning –PPE kits, ventilators, and medicines that had base materials imported. So, all the cleverness of foreign diplomacy was used at this time. We went to the entire world and checked what India needed and from where we could source the cheapest material.”

Jaishankar also added that close to 80 lakh Indians living in the Gulf during the times of Covid19 pandemic had been “well cared for and not many were laid off” by the Gulf countries because of the “respect for Modiji” as PM Modi had “personally called up the rulers” to seek assurance about Indians. Foreign diplomacy he said was a “two-way street — because India did so much at that time, that is why others also did so much for us.”