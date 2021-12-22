Part of bridge in South Bopal collapses, no fatalities or injuries reported

A part of an overbridge at Mumatpura at South Bopal in Ahmedabad collapsed late Tuesday night after a slab fell through during an in-situ stressing exercise. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Chief executive authority of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) AB Gor said that the authority is in the process of writing a letter to Roads and Buildings Department to depute a team, assisted by AUDA team to investigate the cause of the slab giving way during the stressing exercise.

Gor said, “There are 113 slabs, each 48 metres wide, of which 112 have been okay. Prima facie we are yet to know why this happened. There was no design or structural flaw and all parameters are met. The design was also approved by roads and buildings department but somehow this has happened. There are two lanes of this bridge, of which one lane is completely okay and this one slab on the other lane fell through during in-situ stressing exercise. The exercise was being carried out by under the supervision of AUDA engineer, project management consultancy officials and contractor and was being done with all precautions.”

The overbridge in AUDA’s jurisdiction, is being built by Ranjit Buildcon with the expected date of completion scheduled for April 2022. “With this incident, we believe the schedule will be delayed by three to four months,” said Gor.