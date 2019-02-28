‘Parmar quit Congress as he was not made state chief’

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s lawyer on Wednesday told the Gujarat High Court, which is hearing an election petition challenging his election to Rajya Sabha in 2017, that former MLA Ramsinh Parmar quit the Congress as he was not made the state unit chief of the party and got elected as chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) only after he joined the ruling BJP.

Parmar was cross-examined by Patel’s lawyers after he appeared in the court as a witness of the petitioner, Balwantsinh Rajput, who had lost to Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha polls.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, Parmar “supported” Rajput’s allegation that Ahmed Patel and other senior Congress leaders had threatened party MLAs to vote for the party’s candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.

While cross-examining Parmar, Ahmed Patel’s lawyer, P S Champaneri, asked him questions related to his public life and claimed that the former MLA quit the party because he was not made the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. Champaneri also claimed that former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who has also left the party, had written to senior Congress leaders in Delhi urging them to appoint Parmar as chief of the state unit.

Parmar conceded in the court that “there was a lot of discontent among Congress leaders and workers that the state leadership was always in the hands of a Rajput or a Kshatriya”.

He denied that Vaghela wanted to change “this tradition”, but replied in affirmative that the former CM backed his candidature for state Congress chief.