Parents of students in Ukraine anxious, seek govt help

Amid fear that the tension between Russia and Ukraine could turn into a military conflict, anxious parents of students from Gujarat in Ukraine are appealing to local elected representatives to push for the evacuation of these students.

Parents of students, particularly those who have not yet received their temporary resident permit or are awaiting the renewal of permits, are waiting and watching the situation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Paresh Patel from Vadodara, whose daughter studies at the Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) in Chernivtsi, said, “I have not been able to speak to my daughter for the past few days… We are anxious as the universities have told the students to return to India if possible. My daughter has booked her tickets but the confirmation is on hold as flights are expensive… At this moment, the students are safe.”

Patel added that BSMU, which has the largest number of Indians among the Ukrainian universities, has decided to conduct online classes from Tuesday.

“Many students, who had come down to India during the Christmas vacation, have extended their stay due to the crisis. But the university has now suspended offline classes. We have been told that about 20,000 students from India are in Ukraine, of which about 2,000 are from Gujarat,” Patel said.

Ramnik Monpara from Vadodara, whose son is a final year medical student in Ukraine, said, “The university has not asked the final year students to leave yet. My son told me that the situation is normal in the university and around… So we are waiting and watching.”

After the Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory asking Indian nationals, “particularly students, whose stay is not essential” to “consider leaving temporarily”, there is panic among first-year students who have not yet received their temporary residence permit.

An Anand-based parent of a first-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University (KNMU) in Ukraine said, “My son has just completed his first semester and is yet to receive temporary resident permit… it is essential to seek re-entry into Ukraine. The university has not communicated if they are planning to suspend the classes… In such a situation, if he exits Ukraine and there is trouble going back, he will lose out on his academic session… We hope the Indian government will step in to help the students.”

On Monday, three families from Vadodara submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and met Minister Rajendra Trivedi, seeking help in evacuating Gujarati students from Ukraine. Vadodara Member of Parliament Ranjan Bhatt said she has written to the Minister of External Affairs to request the Embassy of India to liaison with stranded students to allay their fears.

Bhatt said, “I have written an email and also spoken to the MEA about ensuring the safety of students in Ukraine. The Chief Minister as well as cabinet Minister Rajendra Trivedi have also assured parents about the situation… The Embassy of India has also reached out to many parents. We have requested the MEA to ask Embassy officials in Ukraine to get in touch with the students. If evacuation is required, we will approach the civil aviation ministry as well.”