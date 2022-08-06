scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Parents of infant buried alive in Sabarkantha arrested, say police

The infant girl was rescued by villagers of Gambhoi Thursday after she was buried alive in a farmland owned by one Jitendrasinh Dabhi, near the office of Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB).

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 6, 2022 1:13:52 am
Both the accused parents were booked under IPC Section 307 for attempt to murder and 317 for abandoning a child, at the Gambhoi police station.

A day after an infant girl was rescued after being buried alive in a farmland in Himmatnagar area of Sabarkantha, police on Friday arrested the parents of the newborn baby.

The infant girl was rescued by villagers of Gambhoi Thursday after she was buried alive in a farmland owned by one Jitendrasinh Dabhi, near the office of Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB).

According to police, it was Dabhi who noticed the soil moving and suspected it to be a snake, after which he ploughed the land and discovered a child buried alive. The infant was rushed to the civil hospital in Himmatnagar where she is currently under observation after receiving both external and internal injuries.

On Friday, police arrested the accused parents, who lived in a village nearby the farmland where the victim child was buried alive.

“Since the child was a newborn, police investigation focussed on nearby clinics where deliveries have happened recently and the families living in the vicinity,” said Vishal Vaghela, Superintendent of Police, Sabarkantha, in a press conference on Friday.

“We found out that a couple from Chamundanagar in Gambhoi taluka has been missing since Thursday morning. We started tracking them and detained them Thursday night from Nandasan area. During questioning, it was revealed that the woman had a premature delivery Thursday early morning. The husband and wife decided to abandon the infant thinking that its a premature delivery of their second child who is a girl and that their financial condition is not well. They dumped the child in a farmland behind their house,” the Superintendent of Police added.

Both the accused parents were booked under IPC Section 307 for attempt to murder and 317 for abandoning a child, at the Gambhoi police station.

“We have teamed up with the team of doctors at Civil Hospital in Himmatnagar and the state health department to ensure that the infant child receives the best treatment… She is under observation currently,” said Vaghela.

