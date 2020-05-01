Parcel train with essential items to run from Gujarat to Guwahati

Meanwhile, officials also informed that the Ahmedabad division of Western Railways managed to transport 15,841 tonnes of essential items in April in various parcel trains across the country. (Representational Photo) Meanwhile, officials also informed that the Ahmedabad division of Western Railways managed to transport 15,841 tonnes of essential items in April in various parcel trains across the country. (Representational Photo)

The Western Railways will run a special parcel train from Okha in Gujarat to Guwahati in Assam on May 1 covering over 3,000 kilometres, to supply medicines, medical equipment and essential food items in six states, amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The train number 00949 will run from Okha and cover stations such as Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Anand and Chhayapuri in Gujarat, Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Bayana in Rajasthan, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mugalsarai in Uttar Pradesh, Patna, Katihar, Muzaffarpur in Bihar and New Bogaigaon, Changsari and Guwahati in Assam, covering a total of 3225 kilometres in three days. The return journey from Guwahati for Train 00950 will cover the same route to Okha,” said Pradip Sharma, representative, Ahmedabad division of Western Railways.

According to officials of the Western Railways, the special parcel train will run from Okha on May 1 morning and reach Guwahati in Assam by May 3 and it will return from Guwahati on May 4 and reach Okha on May 7, carrying essential items.

Meanwhile, officials also informed that the Ahmedabad division of Western Railways managed to transport 15,841 tonnes of essential items in April in various parcel trains across the country.

“We have managed to transport milk, products of Amul, face masks, gloves, vaccines, surgical bedsheets, milk powder, sanitizers, medical goods, food packets, ghee, wheat, fruits, fish, medicines, anti-fungal liquid, glucose, personal protection kits, surgical equipment, floor cleaners, blood sample kits, and other essential commodities weighing a total of 15,841 tonnes. This has amounted to 92% of the goods that have been transported by the Western Railways in the month of April,” said Sharma.

