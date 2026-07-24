Paper leaks issue of national concern, Opposition politicising it, says Gujarat BJP

Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Thursday said that question paper leaks were an issue of national concern and an attempt was being made to give them a political colour.

He recounted instances of paper leaks in states ruled by the Congress and other opposition parties and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the strictest steps to check the menace. Vishwakarma also alleged that instead of discussing the issue in parliament, the opposition was constantly changing the ‘goalpost’ and spreading anarchy.

Vishwakarma said this while addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar. A day earlier, Vishwakarma did a sit-in protest in front of the Gujarat Congress’s office in Ahmedabad against the party’s protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi.