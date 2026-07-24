Paper leaks issue of national concern, Opposition politicising it, says Gujarat BJP

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Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Thursday said that question paper leaks were an issue of national concern and an attempt was being made to give them a political colour.
He recounted instances of paper leaks in states ruled by the Congress and other opposition parties and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the strictest steps to check the menace. Vishwakarma also alleged that instead of discussing the issue in parliament, the opposition was constantly changing the ‘goalpost’ and spreading anarchy.
Vishwakarma said this while addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar. A day earlier, Vishwakarma did a sit-in protest in front of the Gujarat Congress’s office in Ahmedabad against the party’s protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi.
Reiterating that the youth were being misled, he said, “Rahul Gandhi’s intention certainly does not seem to be providing justice to students. But it seems to be taking political advantage of several issues concerning students. The opposition should hold appropriate discussions in parliament on serious issues like paper leaks instead of making allegations and counter-allegations. However, they are constantly changing their goalpost. Instead of discussing the issue in parliament, they are instigating the youth through agitation.”
“Paper leak is a matter of national concern and not just one government or party. Yet, the opposition is trying to give it a political colour.”
Vishwakarma narrated how swiftly the government acted following the leak of the NEET exam paper on May 3. An FIR was registered, 13 people were arrested and a re-test was done in 37 days, he said. Citing past instances of paper leaks in states ruled by the Congress or other parties, he highlighted cases in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala and Karnataka.
“At whatever places the incident (of paper leak) happens, it is a matter of concern for the entire country. And Prime Minister Modi is taking the strictest steps for it.”
Vishwakarma said the approach of the government towards the students’ agitation had been sensitive. However, he added, a fake narrative and false news were attempted to be spread on social media. Citing news reports, Vishwakarma also said that 118 police jawans were injured in Delhi even as he stated that the students’ agitation had been politicised.
“Instead of going to Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi went to gherao the Prime Minister’s residence. The government has nothing to hide…Rahul Gandhi has a forum like parliament to present his side, but instead of performing its duty, the opposition wants to spread anarchy and nuisance. The opposition itself is not united. When there is an internal race among the opposition parties to stake claim to the agitation, we can see that it does not talk of students’ interests,” he said, remarking the opposition’s moves as “an example of political opportunism”.
Vishwakarma also referred to PM Modi’s post on ‘X’ related to the formation of fast-track courts for paper leak cases.
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