Panic buying of fuel in Gujarat: Police record Rajkot fuel association chief’s statement, say no evidence so far against him for spreading rumours

Rajkot Petrol Diesel Dealers Association president Gopal Chudasama on Monday gave a statement to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajkot City Police which is investigating the FIR filed against him on charge spreading rumours of fuel shortage in the state amid the war in West Asia.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, PSI V V Dhrangu, the Investigation Officer of the case, said, “We have not yet found any evidence of Chudasama making a comment or giving a media byte regarding fuel shortage. We have issued him a notice and he gave a statement on Monday.”

The police are now investigating whether Chudasama had given any media byte regarding “fuel shortage”. The major cities in Gujarat witnessed panic buying of fuel – that began in Rajkot and spread across the state – on March 23 and 24, leading to long queues outside fuel stations across the state.