Panel to prepare curriculum for professional courses in Gujarati

The Gujarat government will form a committee to prepare and design curriculum in Gujarati language for professional courses such as engineering, medical studies, architecture, MBA and computer applications, in line with the New Education Policy (NEP), Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced Saturday.

“In Madhya Pradesh, syllabus in mother tongue has been announced and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in today’s cabinet meeting has taken a significant decision… Several faculties, such as engineering, medical, pharmacy, architecture, MBA, MCA, etc., where it (the syllabus) is not in mother tongue, a historic decision has been taken…,” said Vaghani.

The committee will be chaired by JM Vyas, vice-chancellor of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, and will also include vice-chancellors, academicians from engineering and medical fields, along with government officials, said Vaghani who is also Gujarat government spokesperson.

Other members include UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMCIRC) director Dr RK Patel, former IIM-A director Bakul Dholakia, vice-chancellor of Indian Institute of Teaching Education (IITE) Harshad Patel, former Gujarat University vice-chancellor Naresh Ved, adviser at Parul University MN Patel, and vice-chancellor at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University Ami Upadhyay.

Remarking that mother tongue “encourages originality of ideas”, Vaghani added that textbooks and other relevant literature will be prepared in Gujarati.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) provides an honorarium for translating vocational courses to Gujarati medium, and that the state government in its last budget allocated Rs 50 lakh for this purpose, Vaghani said, adding that the Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has been entrusted with this task.