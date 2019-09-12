2015 Patidar agitation: Panel probing police atrocities summons Hardik, three others

The Justice KA Puj commission, which has been set up to probe allegations of police atrocities during the 2015 Patidar agitation, has summoned Congress leader Hardik Patel and three other prominent Patidar leaders to submit their affidavits in the coming days.

According to former chief justice of Gujarat High Court Justice KA Puj, who heads the two-member Puj commission, four persons — Hardik Patel, Ketan Patel, Chirag Patel and Amrish Patel — have been sent notice for inquiry into police atrocities during the 2015 Patidar agitation.

“We have sent them summons three-four days ago in which Hardik and Amrish have been asked to be present on September 16 and Ketan and Chirag have been called on September 21,” said Justice Puj.

Violence had erupted on August 25, 2015 in Ahmedabad when Hardik Patel led a ‘Kranti’ rally which was attended by over 5 lakh people from all over Gujarat. Patel and other Patidar leaders had complained that that police had used batons on women supporters of agitation.

The Puj commission was set up by Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja on October 3, 2017, ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections, to pacify the Patidar community and investigate the allegations of police excess.

Reacting to the summon, Hardik Patel, who spoke to The Indian Express, said, “I will face the commission on September 16 and submit my affidavit accordingly. My stance remains the same as 2015 and I will tell the truth regarding police atrocities.”

Meanwhile, Chirag Patel, erstwhile Patidar leader who later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and became the party’s media incharge in Gujarat, said, “Yes, I have received summons and I will attend on September 21. Regarding my stance, I am consulting with my lawyer about what I should say.”