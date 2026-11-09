“A person who commits an offence affecting another person’s dignity by parading a woman naked through the village and, even at that time, striking her on the back with a wooden log, has committed an act that makes even the court feel ashamed to write about it,” a Panchmahals sessions court observed while convicting six persons, including five women, for assaulting a woman, tying her to a tree and parading her through a Gujarat village in 2024.

In its judgment dated November 7, Principal District and Sessions Judge N C Raval of Godhra held the six accused guilty of offences including voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, disrobing, wrongful confinement, house trespass, intentional insult and criminal intimidation. They were also convicted of acting in furtherance of their common intention and under the Gujarat Police Act.

The court sentenced the accused to imprisonment, with the maximum punishment being seven years’ rigorous imprisonment.

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The sentences will run concurrently. The court, however, acquitted them of the charge under Section 364(A) of the Indian Penal Code, relating to kidnapping for ransom.

The case arose from an incident on February 26, 2024, at Bhandoi village in Morva Hadaf taluka of Panchmahals district.

According to the prosecution, the accused women went to the complainant’s house and accused her of having helped her son elope with their daughter.

The prosecution alleged that the accused and other family members forcibly took the complainant out of her house, tied her to a tree with a rope, assaulted her with sticks and stones, abused and threatened her, and dragged her through the village in a state of humiliation. She sustained injuries and was taken to a government hospital. An FIR was registered at Morva Hadaf police station the same day.

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The prosecution, represented by Additional Public Prosecutor R S Thakor, argued that the evidence placed before the court established the accused’s involvement beyond reasonable doubt. It relied on the complainant’s testimony, which was corroborated by her husband and other witnesses, and submitted that their accounts supported the prosecution’s version of the incident. The prosecution also pointed to the medical evidence, the panchnamas and the CCTV footage as material corroboration of the assault and the complainant being taken through the village.

The prosecution further submitted that the accused had been arrested and that the investigation had resulted in the recovery and production of material objects, including the wooden stick allegedly used in the assault. It also relied on the testimony of the investigating officer and the evidence relating to the seizure of the CCTV footage. Arguing that the evidence, taken together, proved the charges, the prosecution urged the court to convict the accused.

While examining the evidence, the court noted that the complainant’s account was supported by oral and documentary evidence, including medical records and CCTV footage obtained from a shop in the village. The footage showed the complainant being taken along a public road and one of the women striking her on the back with a wooden log.

‘Dignity of woman a matter of utmost importance’

“The dignity of a woman is a matter of utmost importance. If the complainant’s son had taken away the daughter of the accused family, the accused ought to have initiated legal proceedings against him. Instead, the accused took the law into their own hands and committed an act which cannot be tolerated in a civilised society,” the court observed.

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Stating that the attack had not been spontaneous but planned, the court said, “The accused did not commit this act in a sudden fit of anger. On the contrary, the sequence of events shows that the accused, acting in concert with one another, carried out a pre-planned course of action.”

The court also noted that such offences could not be concealed or overlooked. It referred to the large surrounding area and observed that many such incidents were not reported to the police, as a result of which the actual situation did not find its way into official records.

The defence questioned the consistency and reliability of the prosecution evidence, including the identification of individual roles and the CCTV footage. On the charge of kidnapping for ransom, the court found that the prosecution had not proved that the complainant had been abducted or confined to compel payment of ransom or to force her son to bring back the accused family’s daughter. It therefore acquitted the accused under Section 364(A), while holding the other charges proved.

The court directed the accused to be taken into custody following the conviction and cancelled their bail bonds.