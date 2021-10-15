Panchmahal: TDO among 4 held for ‘accepting bribe’

The Ahmedabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday booked four employees of the Sehra Taluka Panchayat of Panchmahal, including a Taluka Development Officer (TDO), for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a contractor.

The ACB has booked three contractual employees — assistant accountant Hemant Prajapati, WDT Agro Kirtipal Solanki and Assistant Engineer Riyaz Mansuri of the Sehra Taluka Panchayat along with the TDO Zareena Ansari after a contractor, who had received a tender to execute works under the MNREGA scheme, complained to the

ACB regarding a demand for a bribe of a total of Rs 4.45 lakh, of which, Ansari allegedly demanded Rs 2.45 lakh through Mansuri.

The complainant, had allegedly supplied raw materials to the taluka panchayat for the MNREGA projects related to roads, well and retention wall schemes. The complainant had received approvals for bills amounting to Rs 2.75 crore for MNREGA works and Rs 1.71 crore under the Rural Road Project (RRP).

The complainant has told the Ahmedabad ACB that Prajapati, Solanki and Ansari had taken multiple instalments of bribes from him to clear his payments and Solanki demanded an additional bribe of Rs 1 lakh while Ansari allegedly demanded Rs 2.45 lakhs through Mansuri.

“The complainant was unwilling to pay the additional amount and was exasperated by the unending demands of the officials, which is when he approached the ACB. The ACB then laid a trap and nabbed the Prajapati and Solanki red handed while accepting bribes of Rs 1 lakh each in the office of the complainant.