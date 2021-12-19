Gujarat: Panchayat staffer among five injured in attack by sarpanch candidate

Five persons, including a panchayat staffer, were injured in a clash in a village in Bharuch on Saturday night ahead of Gram Panchayat elections, with police saying they were allegedly targeted by a sarpanch candidate and his supporters.

According to police, the incident occurred in Daheli village under Valiya taluka of Bharuch around 10.15 pm on Saturday when sarpanch candidte Ramesh alias Mahesh Shankar Vasava and four others allegedly assaulted Gram Panchayat staffer Dinesh Vasava, 30, and his family members for allegedly supporting current sarpanch Raju Vasava.

“I was standing in front of a shop when Ramesh Vasava and his four supporters came armed with rods and axes. They asked me why do I support sarpanch Raju… I replied that I am only a staff at the panchayat office. I tried going home when the accused group chased me and attacked my mother, my father-in-law, two of my friends and I with axes and rods,” said Dinesh Vasava in his complaint.

“Five persons were taken to community health centre (CHC) in Valiya town on Saturday night after they were attacked… We have lodged an FIR after taking statement of the victim. The gram panchayat elections were conducted peacefully across villages in Valiya on Sunday amid police security,” said a police officer at Valiya police station.

Taking cognisance, police booked Ramesh Vasava, Guman Vasava, Jayesh Vasava, Jaypal Vasava and Vijaysinh Vasava under IPC sections for rioting and 323 for causing hurt and 324 for causing grievous hurt.