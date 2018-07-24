Panam Dam project: Godhra court seizes executive engineer’s official car over failure to compensate farmers

As per the 2015 order, the farmers were to be compensated with an amount of Rs 5,15,430. As per the 2015 order, the farmers were to be compensated with an amount of Rs 5,15,430.

The Godhra civil court has seized the official car of an executive engineer of the Panam Dam project over failure to compensate Naseerpur farmers, whose lands were acquired for construction of the dam in 1974.

The court bailiff seized the executive engineer’s government vehicle and kept it in the court’s custody after the court issued a recovery warrant on July 19. The court has also said that if the department does not compensate the farmers in due time, the car would be sold and the farmers compensated with the recovered amount.

Unhappy over the amount awarded as compensation for the land acquired for the project, farmers from the village had appealed in the court in 1986, following which the court had asked for a revision of the amount to be awarded.

The case dragged on for 29 years, and in December 2015, additional senior civil judge of the Godhra court, Ashmika Bhatt, ordered that “the opponents shall pay the additional amount of compensation at the rate of Rs 4,500 for kyari land (small field), Rs 3,000 for jirayat land (land used for seasonal crops) and Rs 400 for kharab land (wasteland)”.

The order further read, “The opponents shall also pay interest to the claimants at the rate of 9% p.a. from the first year of taking possession of the land and thereafter at the rate of 15% p.a. till the realisation of the amount awarded by way of additional compensation and the solatium awarded to the applicant.”

As per the 2015 order, the farmers were to be compensated with an amount of Rs 5,15,430. But after the department failed to do so, an executive petition was filed in October 2016, and a notice was served to the authorities to repay the amount.

