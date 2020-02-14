Pakistan’s security agency captures 22 Gujarati fishermen and four boats

The apprehended fishermen belong to Porbandar, Okha and Veraval and are expected to be taken to the Karachi port in Pakistan. (Representational Image) The apprehended fishermen belong to Porbandar, Okha and Veraval and are expected to be taken to the Karachi port in Pakistan. (Representational Image)

Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has apprehended 22 Indian fishermen and seized four of their fishing boats near the international maritime boundary off the Gujarat coast, official sources said on Friday.

“These fishermen had set sail about five days ago from Gujarat’s coast. We have come to know that they have been apprehended by Pakistan today near the international boundary,” said Manish Lodhari, secretary of National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF). The apprehended fishermen belong to Porbandar, Okha and Veraval and are expected to be taken to the Karachi port in Pakistan.

According to data submitted in the legislative assembly in February 2019, the state government has been providing a daily livelihood allowance to about 300 families (as on August 2018) of fishermen who were caught by Pakistan while fishing in high-seas. Between 2013 and 2018, there has been about 29 per cent increase in the number of families of fishermen who are getting assistance from the state government.

Last year, while presenting a vote-on-account budget, the state government had increased the daily livelihood allowance given to families of fishermen caught by Pakistan to Rs 300 per day from the earlier Rs 150.

