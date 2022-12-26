10 Pak nationals held with narcotics, arms and ammunition off Gujarat coast

Ten Pakistani nationals were apprehended with their fishing boat after they were found ferrying 40 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs300 crores and a cache of arms and ammunition aboard their boat in the Indian waters on Monday and the suspects and the boat are being brought to Jakhau port in Devbhumi Dwarka district, officials said.

In a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted Al Soheli, a Pakistani fishing boat with 10 crew members on board on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. After getting intelligence input from the ATS, the Coast Guard deployed its patrolling ship Arinjay close to the notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) at the Arabian Sea and apprehended the boat and its crew early on Monday after firing warning shots at it.

“During early hours of Monday, 26 Dec 22, a Pakistani Fishing Boat Al Soheli was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters. On being challenged by ICG Ship, the Pakistani boat started evasive manoeuvring and did not stop even on firing of warning shots. ICG ship in pitch darkness manoeuvred and stopped the boat. The ICG team in challenging conditions, then, boarded the Pakistani Boat,” an official release from the Indian Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard is bringing the apprehended boat to Okha port in Devbhumi Dwarka. (Photo: Indian Coast Guard)

While rummaging the fishing boat, the Coast Guard sailors found 40 kg of narcotics worth around Rs 300 crore in international grey market and a cache of arms and ammunition.

“Six pistols and 100 rounds of ammunition were also seized from on board the Pakistani fishing boat,” an officer involved with the operation said, adding, “The suspicious substance is prima facie believed to be narcotic drugs. Forensic analysis will be done to establish what type of drug it is once the boat reaches the coast.”

The release said the Coast Guard is bringing the apprehended boat to Okha port in Devbhumi Dwarka. “The 10 crew members aboard Al Soheli are prima facie Pakistani nationals,” the officer further said, adding, “This is for the first time in around two decades that a cache of arms and ammunition has been seized off Gujarat coast.”

The official release said this was the 17th joint operation between the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat ATS over the past one-and-a-half month. “This is the seventh joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and ATS, Gujarat in last 18 months and first apprehension wherein arms and ammunitions along with drugs were being infiltrated. During mentioned period, a total 346 kgs of heroine worth Rs 1930 Crores has already been seized along with apprehension of 44 Pakistani and 07 Iranian crew,” the release said.