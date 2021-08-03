Pakistani boy crosses over to Kutch, held

He hails from Badin district of Sindh province of Pakistan and was handed over to local police at Khavda for further investigation, officials added.

A youngster from Pakistan who intruded into the Indian territory after crossing the international border with Pakistan in Kutch district was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF), official sources said on Monday.

The teenager entered the Indian territory by crossing the border fence near Border Out Post (BOP) Vijay on Sunday, oficials said adding that as per preliminary interrogation, nothing suspicious was found.

