Pakistan hands over body of Gujarat fisherman died in Karachi jail last month

Fisherman community leader Jivan Jungi said that Bambhaniya was caught by Pakistan authorities while fishing in February 2022. (File Photo)

Pakistan on Friday handed over the body of a 37-year-old fisherman from Gujarat, who died in a Karachi jail last month, to India.

The fisherman has been identified as Bhagabhai Bambhaniya from Chikhli village of Una teshil of Gir-Somnath district.

A team from the Fisheries department of the Gujarat government has taken custody of the body at Wagah border in Punjab and are expected to take it to the deceased’s family in Gir-Somnath district by Saturday.

A senior officer of the Fisheries Department said, “The body was handed over at 10.30 am today (Friday). Official paperwork is being done and after that it will be flown to Ahmedabad. And from Ahmedabad it will be sent to the deceased’s home at Chikhli village in Una of Gir-Somnath. The body is likely to reach Una by Saturday.”