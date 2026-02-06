Pakistan hands over body of Gujarat fisherman died in Karachi jail last month
Around 200 Indian fishermen are lodged in Pakistan jail for allegedly foraying into the neighbouring country’s maritime waters and a majority of them are from Gujarat and Diu, while 19 of them are from Maharashtra.
Pakistan on Friday handed over the body of a 37-year-old fisherman from Gujarat, who died in a Karachi jail last month, to India.
The fisherman has been identified as Bhagabhai Bambhaniya from Chikhli village of Una teshil of Gir-Somnath district.
A team from the Fisheries department of the Gujarat government has taken custody of the body at Wagah border in Punjab and are expected to take it to the deceased’s family in Gir-Somnath district by Saturday.
A senior officer of the Fisheries Department said, “The body was handed over at 10.30 am today (Friday). Official paperwork is being done and after that it will be flown to Ahmedabad. And from Ahmedabad it will be sent to the deceased’s home at Chikhli village in Una of Gir-Somnath. The body is likely to reach Una by Saturday.”
Fisherman community leader Jivan Jungi said that Bambhaniya was caught by Pakistan authorities while fishing in February 2022.
Bambhaniya is survived by mother, wife, three children and a brother.
Without naming him, Bambhaniya’s death in Pakistan jail was announced by Jatin Desai, a peace activist and journalist who has been taking up the cause of the Indian fishermen languishing in the Pakistan jail, in a statement on January 18.
Desai had then stated, “The sentence of the deceased fisherman was over in 2022. Even his nationality was verified. Section 5 of the Bilateral Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, says: Both Governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences…But, it’s on paper. The deceased and most of the other fishermen who are in jail have completed their sentences long ago, and their nationality is also confirmed.”
Around 200 Indian fishermen are lodged in Pakistan’s Malir Jail in Karachi for allegedly foraying into the neighbouring country’s maritime waters and a majority of them are from Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu, while 19 of them are from Maharashtra.
Desai had also stated, “Every year around 3-4 Indian fishermen die in Pakistan’s Malir Jail, Karachi…This is a serious issue. The family members of the fishermen who are in jail are worried about their health conditions. A few fishermen are not in good health in the Malir jail. They need better treatment. They are losing hope of returning, and that’s bad.”
In December, a delegation comprising women from the fisherfolk families met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi to hand over a representation seeking to expedite the process for the release and repatriation of Indian fishermen in Pakistani jails.
