Pak repatriates Gujarat fisherman’s body; family awaits son’s release

When 48-year-old fisherman Bejal Bhaliya’s mortal remains reached his village Kob in Una tehsil, there was hardly any sense of closure. The Pakistan security agencies had arrested Bhaliya and his son Ashvin for allegedly crossing into their waters in 2022. They had been languishing in jail since March 16, 2022, when they completed their sentences.

Meanwhile, Bhaliya died on August 27 and was one of the 178 Indian fishermen currently in custody of Pakistani authorities for allegedly venturing into Pakistan waters while fishing, whose jail terms had been completed.

One of Bhaliya’s four sons, Mansingh, who was in their village in the coastal Gir Somnath district, received the body but says their rites won’t be complete without Ashvin. “My father’s body arrived on September 18-19 around 12:15 am. I appeal that my brother should also be released immediately. We have performed the last rites of my father, but there are some rituals which we hope are done in the presence of my brother Ashvin”, Mansingh told The Indian Express on Wednesday.