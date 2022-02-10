Pakistan apprehends 60 Gujarat fishermen

The Pakistani Maritime Security Agency has apprehended 9-10 Indian fishing boats and captured 50-60 fishermen from Gujarat from the international maritime border, sources said on Wednesday.

“Fishermen who are at sea informed us that Pakistan on Tuesday seized 9-10 of our boats and taken 50-60 of fishermen captive near the international maritime boundary. These fishermen who set sail eight days ago are are from Porbandar, Okha and Mangrol. The exact number of fishermen will be known once they land in Pakistan,” Manish Lodhari, an activist and head of Porbandar based Marine Fisheries Cooperative Society.

This is second such incident within a week. Couple of days ago, two Indian boats and 13 fishermen from Gujarat were captured by PMSA from the high-seas near the maritime border.

When asked if the fishing boats were not fitted with GPS devices, Lodhari said, “Yes they do. But sometimes, the fishermen while fishing too close to the boundary, accidentally cross over.”

There are over 600 fishermen from Gujarat who are lodged in jails in Pakistan, sources added.