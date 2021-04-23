Pakistan apprehends 35 fishermen and six boats off Gujarat coast

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have said in the past that Indian fishermen get caught when they cross the International Maritime Boundary. (Representational)

About 35 fishermen from Gujarat were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) while fishing in the Arabian Sea, off the Gujarat coast, sources said on Thursday.

“About 35 fishermen and six of their boats have been apprehended by Pakistan on Wednesday,” Manish Lodhari, secretary of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) told The Indian Express.

The six boats were part of a group of nine boats which were fishing when the incident happened. “Three boats and the crew managed to escape and they informed us about the incident,” he added. Five of the captured boats were from Porbandar, while one was from Okha.

The captured fishermen are yet to reach Pakistan and in the past it has happened that PMSA has allowed some fishermen to return,” Lodhari said. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have said in the past that Indian fishermen get caught when they cross the International Maritime Boundary.

As on December 2020, a total of 345 fishermen from Gujarat are lodged in Pakistani jails of which 248 were arrested in the past two years, the state government had told the Gujarat Assembly in March 2021.