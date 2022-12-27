scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Pak national apprehended at Nadabet

The Pakistani national was apprehended at the Nadabet border in Banaskantha district.

Troops observed the movement of the Pakistani national, identified as Magan, crossing the international border and entering the Indian territory.

Border Security Force personnel apprehended a Pakistani national at the Nadabet border in Banaskantha district on Monday.

A press release said the troops observed the movement of the Pakistani national, identified as Magan, son of Boro, a resident of Punwa village in Nagarparkar tehsil of Tharparkar district in Sindh province, crossing the international border and entering the Indian territory.

“He was apprehended while negotiating the border fence near Nadabet border in Banaskantha district,” the release added.

