Saturday, June 25, 2022
Two Pakistani fishermen nabbed by BSF off Gujarat coast, sustain bullet injuries during escape bid

The Pakistani fishermen were apprehended after a chase, in which they sustained bullet injuries in the ankle while trying to escape towards Pakistan, the BSF said in a statement issued late Friday night.

By: PTI | Ahmedabad |
June 25, 2022 10:19:36 am
Pakistani FishermenDuring patrolling on Thursday, the BSF patrol party observed the movement of Pakistani fishing boats in the Harami Nala area, a statement said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended two Pakistani fishermen from the Harami Nala creek area close to the Indo-Pak border near Gujarat’s Kutch district, authorities said.

“In an ongoing search operation which started on June 23, 2022, BSF Bhuj apprehended two Pakistani fishermen from Harami Nala area in a hot pursuit today. Both sustained bullet injuries in the ankle while trying to escape towards Pakistan,” it said.

During patrolling on Thursday, the BSF patrol party observed the movement of Pakistani fishing boats in the Harami Nala area, it said.

“The patrol party immediately rushed to the spot and seized nine Pakistani fishing boats from different locations of Harami Nala area,” the statement said, adding that in the process, Pakistani fishermen managed to escape and were hiding in the area that is spread over more than 300 sq kms.

The BSF continued the search operation and cordoned off the entire area, plugging all possible escape routes towards the neighbouring country, it said.

The patrol team challenged the escaping Pakistani fishermen. But when they did not stop, the BSF troops had to resort to fire to apprehend both of them, the statement said.

They sustained a bullet injury in the ankle and were being evacuated to a hospital. They were identified as Sadam Hussain (20) and Ali Baksh (25), both residents of the Pakistani village Zero Point, the BSF said.

