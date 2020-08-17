Pak fisherman apprehended near Kutch, four boats seized

As soon as the intruders saw the patrol team, they jumped into the water, leaving their boats behind. BSF jawans chased and apprehended one of them, while the rest managed to escape. (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended a 25-year-old Pakistani fisherman and four Pakistani fishing boats that entered Indian waters near Harami Nala in Kutch district.

As per officials, a patrol party of the BSF observed the movement of Pakistani fishing boats near Border Pillar number 1166 around 6 am on Sunday where four-five Pakistani fishermen were attempting to enter Indian territory by taking advantage of the rough sea conditions.

As soon as the intruders saw the patrol team, they jumped into the water, leaving their boats behind. BSF jawans chased and apprehended one of them, while the rest managed to escape. The apprehended fisherman was identified as Alla Bachao who hailed from Sujawal in Sindh region of Pakistan, said the officials.

The BSF also seized four boats but nothing suspicious was recovered. Later a thorough search was held in the area near Harami Nala.

