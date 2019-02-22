Pak cattle-herder gets three-year jail term for straying across border

A PAKISTANI NATIONAL was convicted by a local court in Kutch district on Wednesday for illegally entering Indian territory. He was sentenced to a three-year jail term.

A magisterial court in Dayapar town of Lakhpat taluka convicted Mahhomad Akil, 25, under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act. The court sentenced him under Sections 3 and 6 of the Passport Act and fined him Rs 300. It also found Akil guilty under Section 14 (a) and (b) of the Foreigners Act and imposed an additional fine of Rs 10,000.

Advertising

Akil was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment on charges pertaining to both Acts. He failed to pay the fine, he would have to serve six more months in jail, the court ruled.

Jaypalsinh Sodha, sub-inspector of Nara police station in Kutch, said that Akil had crossed over into India from near border pillar No.1127 on the Indo-Pakistan border in Kutch district on April 24, 2018. He was apprehended by Border Security Force personnel and handed over to Nara police.

“During joint interrogation, it was found that he was a cattle-herder from Badin district in Sindh province of Pakistan and had inadvertently crossed over to India while searching for water,” Sodha told The Indian Express on Thursday. “He was not mentally very sound. Subsequently, he was lodged in Palara Jail near Bhuj under judicial custody. After his conviction by the court on Wednesday, he was sent back to the Palara Jail.”