Paatil to industries: ‘Contact BJP if facing issues with govt policies’

Industries facing losses or difficulties due to any scheme or a rule of the Centre or Gujarat government should contact the party for a resolution, state BJP president CR Paatil said while inaugurating a garment exhibition at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“When Bharatiya Janata Party’s government is sitting at both the state and Centre with your help and blessings, then we in turn want to assure you that if there is a scheme of either the state government or the Centre, for which you are clocking losses, or if there is any difficulty arising out of any rule, then please contact us. We are with you. We will solve your problem,” said Paatil while addressing the inaugural event organised by the Gujarat Garment Manufacturers Association (GGMA).

The BJP leader also advised the gathered members of GGMA on how to approach the government for resolution of their problems.

“People usually come with 4-6 pages of proposals. We are saying, you should focus only on the main issue and also make a suggestion to the government which will help you. All this should be mentioned in two lines. Industry representatives while seeking help focus on many topics… My sir (state revenue minister Kaushik Patel) is sitting here and can explain it better. If you club issues about water, power and pollution for the industry, then your application will lie at one place,” he said asking industry representatives to write one letter about one issue that needs resolution.

Paatil said sometimes industry representatives approach the chief minister for even issue related to municipal corporations.

“For issues that fall in the purview of corporation officials, representation is made to the chief minister of the state. The chief minister will give orders, but if you start from below, then many problems (did not finish the sentence). The issues related to policy can go to the chief minister and the remaining problems can get solved below the ranks,” he said.

After the inauguration, GGMA president, Vijay Purohit told The Indian Express that the B2B exhibition inaugurated by the BJP leader on Wednesday is expected to clock business worth Rs 3000 crore in three days between August 5-7.

“Due to the Covid pandemic our business had fallen by more than 80 percent. There was very poor demand for garments. This B2B exhibition will act as a booster for us,” Purohit said.