Gujarat: CR Paatil inducted into advisory committee headed by CM Rupani

In a reshuffle of advisory committees headed by cabinet ministers and ministers of state holding independent charge in Gujarat, state BJP president CR Paatil has been inducted into the advisory committee headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani based on a decision by senior party leaders, top government sources told The Indian Express.

These advisory committees are meant to advise the concerned ministers regarding policy initiatives and changes in co-ordination with the party, official sources said.

Paatil, who is the Navsari MP, has been inducted as an “invitee member” in Rupani’s advisory committee and replaces Devusinh Chauhan, who is now the Union Minister of State for Communications. Others appointed to Rupani’s advisory committee include newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dineshchandra Anavadiya.

Top sources in the Gujarat government confirmed the appointments. Paatil was earlier part of the advisory committee headed by Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, and will be replaced by Patan MP and BJP leader Bharatsinh Dabhi.

Of the 15 such advisory committees in existence, changes have also been made to the one headed by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rambhai Mokariya included as an invitee member.

Similarly, the names of BJP legislators Devabhai Punjabhai and Nimishaben Suthar have been added to the advisory committee headed by Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava.

Leader of the Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the advisory committees formed by the state government are meant to tackle issues faced by each department. “However, members of these committees hardly meet. In last four years, there has hardly been a meeting,” Dhanani said, adding that Congress legislators and Rajya Sabha MPs are also usually accommodated into these committees.

Sources in the BJP said that in the past, these advisory committees also used to have representation from the party in form of MPs. “It helps the party and the government remain in sync,” said a BJP leader who did not wish to be named.