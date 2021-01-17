Paatil exhorts MPs, MLAs to pay premium of PM scheme for people

Stating that he would seek details of people helped by ticket aspirants to avail benefits of government’s welfare schemes, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Sunday exhorted party MLAs and MPs, and village sarpanches to pay premium of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) on behalf of their constituents.

Addressing a meeting of village sarpanches organised by his party in Rajkot, Paatil said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PMSBY to ensure that women don’t become destitute in the event of death of their husband.

“The premium for this scheme is Rs 12 per annum… I exhort our MLAs to enlist their constituents for this scheme and pay premium on their behalf. Those not covered by MLAs can be taken care of by respective MPs. Instead of posting their own photos on their birthdays, sarpanches can celebrate their birthdays by paying premium on behalf of 10 such beneficiaries in their village and then can post photos of such beneficiaries on Facebook. God forbid, if someone dies accidentally, his wife would get Rs 2 lakh and such a woman would always remember the sarpanch,” Paatil said.

The BJP president said that he had made the same appeal while addressing a similar event in Amreli and that Dilip Sanghani, chairman of Amreli District Cooperative Bank, had promised to get four lakh people associated with the bank to be insured under PMSBY.

Jayesh Radadiya, Minister for Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs and chairman of Rajkot District Cooperative Bank, also said on Sunday that his bank too would pay the premium of two lakh people associated with the bank.

“Everyone fights election with an ambition to fight bigger elections… when you approach me with a request for party ticket to contest election, I would seek details of people helped by such ticket aspirant… I laud party workers and sarpanches who toil hard during election… But what else do they have to do after election. They can utilise this time by disseminating various schemes of the government and help people get benefit of them,” the BJP president added.

He said there were 376 scheme of the Central government and scores run by the state government but added that not every MP and MLA of his own party would know about all of them.

Earlier in the day, Paatil inaugurated a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the new cotton sub-yard of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Botad.