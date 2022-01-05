Paatil: CM will address demands on temple power connections

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will address the demands of grant and subsidy for panjrapols (cattle pounds) and gaushalas along with converting electricity connections of all temples in the state from commercial to residential category, said Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Tuesday.

The BJP chief was addressing a gathering of over a thousand seers, political leaders and people from across the state at the “Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi” ceremony that was conducted at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to “bless” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The seers just gave me a representation to be communicated to the Chief Minister that the government should give as much as possible grant and subsidy for panjrapols and gaushalas and also fix an amount per cow or animal. They also demanded that electricity bills of temples be converted from commercial to residential category. The Chief Minister just assured me that these will be looked into at the earliest,” Paatil said in the presence of the chief minister, while addressing the gathering.

There was also a request from the seers for name and inheritance, Paatil said, for which certain technical issues are to be sorted, according to the CM.

Adding how the BJP government was acting “swiftly and sternly” in cases of “love jihad”, Paatil said, “In the past few days, several cases of people trapping girls in cases of love jihad have come up in Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi have started taking strict action against them. I assure that the BJP government will not take such cases lightly and make all efforts to ensure the accused gets appropriate punishment,” he added.

In an apparent reference to the surgical strike conducted across the Indo-Pakistan border, Paatil said, “He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) looked into the eyes of those challenging India… and entered their house and gave them a reply. Hindu is never an attacker… be it a king or a ruler, a Hindu has not fought with any country to conquer their land… but a Hindu is also never a coward. PM Narendra Modi has proved that and that is why he has blessings of the seers with him.”

In his address, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved to the country and the world by his work that India is developing by turning every calamity into an opportunity. He made a resolution to make India self-reliant even amid the Covid pandemic. And that resolution is being fulfilled through public participation.”

Claiming that “whatever the PM says, he does”, Patel said, “Take the example of Gujarat where as Chief Minister, he laid the foundation of many projects and later inaugurated them too. In the past there were slums along the Sabarmati river but Narendra Modi decided to transform it and build this riverfront by shifting the people who lived here to a place where they could lead a better life.”

The PM, who is also an MP from Varanasi, inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 16,2021.

The Chief Minister and the seers present at the event also conducted an aarti of the Sabarmati river. Madhya Pradesh MP and in charge of Gujarat BJP, Sudhir Gupta, former state ministers Pradipsinh Jadeja and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama along with ministers in the state cabinet and Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar were present at the event along with seers and office-bearers of the Dharmacharya Acharya Samiti.