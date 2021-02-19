PAAS supports AAP candidates in Surat civic polls

Delhi’s Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders wave to their supporters during a road show ahead of Civic body elections in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi (PAAS) has extended support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates contesting from Patidar-dominated areas in the upcoming elections to Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Out of the 120 seats in the 30 wards of SMC, the BJP had fielded 120 candidates while 117 candidates are from the Congress and 116 candidates from AAP.

The PAAS had parted ways with Congress, after the latter gave ticket to only one of the three names proposed by it for the candidature.

PAAS convenors Dharmik Malaviya and Alpesh Katheriya have now started visiting the election offices of AAP candidates, who are in the poll fray from the Patidar dominated areas, spread in seven wards.

Alpesh, had a few days ago, called a meeting of the PAAS supporters and announced them that this time they will not support the Congress party.

Gopal Italia, Gujarat president of AAP, is also close to the PAAS convenors and were seen in the public places together.

The recent vehicle rally of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Patidar-dominated areas, with the support of PAAS, had seen huge participation of people from the community. However, the number of participants for BJP state president C R Paatil’s rally in the Patidar-dominated areas was comparatively less.

Dharmik said, “Congress had done injustice to us in the ticket distribution. We will not support the BJP candidates too. There are many PAAS supporters and leaders who had supported our reservation movements since last five years and now they and their family members are candidates of AAP. So it is our duty to support them. We are visiting their election offices and also carrying out group meetings with different residential societies so that they get elected.”

Alpesh said they even got a call from Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel asking to sort out the issue with the party, which

the PAAS did not agree to.

He further shared names of AAP candidates whom the PAAS supports including Dr. Kishor Rupareliya from ward number 7, Manishben Kukadia and Kiran Khokhani from ward number 5, Rajubhai Moradia from ward number 2, and Sonalben Suhagia from ward number 3.

Vice president AAP Surat city, Dinesh Gabani said, “People are accepting us as they are fed up of Congress and BJP. The voters remember the work done by AAP government in Delhi, and they appreciate it. Till now we have not faced any bad experience from the public.

This time PAAS is against Congress and we have seen that they are also supporting our candidates in different wards. They also carry out night meetings in different residential societies. Our candidates are fighting on 116 seats and we are hopeful that we will cross above 45 seats.”