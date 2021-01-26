PAAS plea over Tiranga rally: Gujarat HC issues notice to govt, police; ask authorities to respond by January 27

The notice that has been kept returnable for January 27 would essentially mean that PAAS cannot lawfully take out the rally on Republic Day.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government and the Surat Police over a petition moved by Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), through its convenor Dharmik Malaviya, challenging a police order denying permission to the organisation to take out a Tiranga Yatra on January 26.

The notice that has been kept returnable for January 27 would essentially mean that PAAS cannot lawfully take out the rally on Republic Day.

The petitioner had sought the court’s directions to the police authorities to give permission to PAAS to take out a rally of 200 persons at 9 am on Tuesday. The procession was slated to commence from Shahid Smarak Sarthana in Surat and end near a statute of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Mangadh Chowk at Varachha.

The petitioner, as submitted in the petition, stated that the decision to take out the rally was in a bid to “show solidarity with the agitating farmers and also to ventilate their grievances about non-withdrawal of the cases which have been recorded during the agitation of the petitioner association and also to allot a government college in Varachha area”.

By way of a written order on January 24, the police authorities had rejected the application by PAAS seeking permission for the rally.

PAAS had also submitted that while “programmes of the party in power” are continuously permitted in Surat city, in case permission is sought for an event from the police by any other person “who are not attached with the party in power, the respondent authorities feel (such events) will create an issue of law and order”.